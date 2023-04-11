Justice Faez Isa

Justice Faez Isa Sparks Debate On Social Media: Here’s Why?

Recently, Justice Faez Isa attended a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall in order to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan. However, the fact is that his presence at the National Assembly special session in honor of the 50 years of the Constitution triggered a heated debate on Monday among politicians, lawmakers, and analysts. There is a new debate going on social media platforms regarding Justice Isa’s presence at the assembly.

People Are Saying That Justice Faez Isa Should Not Be Present At National Assembly 

This news is surprising for many as Justice Faez Isa is a defiant jurist and a known critic of the former ruling party. Reports claim that the apex court judge reached the Parliament House at the special invitation of the National Assembly speaker. The Live session from Parliament House showed Justice Faez Isa sitting next to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Zardari.

He even shared his views on the floor of the house. The Supreme Court judge explained that he did not attend the session for a political speech but regurgitated to stand with the Pakistani Constitution amid tough times. His remarks even witnessed the thumping of desks by the participants while he was spotted holding a copy of the Constitution.

However, his attendance did spark a new debate on social media. Despite the fact, he was invited in light of the golden jubilee, activists, journalists, and critics raised several questions about his presence in parliament. This is what they say:

