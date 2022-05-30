“#JusticeForJazlan”: Teen’s Killing infuriates social media

The free ruthless killing of mankind is the biggest sin of all. On small family issues and minor matters, people kill each other. Karachi is a hub of target killing for many years. Another teenager, Jazlan Faisal Sabir, a 19-year-old orphan who was shot down on 24th May 2022 in Bahria Town Karachi. Reports say that there were four youngsters who supposedly killed him after an argument. Jazlan’s friend Shah Mir Ali was also accompanying him who got severely injured and went through two surgeries. A tweet on social media #JusticeForJazlan is trending where many people are infuriated on social media and condemning the incident.

Cutting short the story, Jazlan with Shah Mir Ali was with his friend who was driving the car and was going for combined studies where he stuck in an accident with one of the rash bike driver who was very young in age. There was exchange of hot words between the bike rider and Jazlan and the bike rider called his three brothers who arrived in a car and followed Jazlan’s car till Bahria Town’s Tower. The suspect brothers stopped Jazlan’s vehicle and opened fire on them. People saw the incident and took both victims to Agha Khan Hospital where Jazlan died after treatment and his friend is in recovery after surgeries. One of the suspects Hasnain was arrested before and yesterday another suspect Mohammad Irfan was arrested by police who was hiding in Hyderabad. The father of the four suspects Mohammad Faiz is also under police custody for the interrogation.

Victim’s uncle Arif Sabir registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the four suspects Hasnain Faiz, Mohammad Ihsan Alias Ahsan, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Inshal and his three brothers who ran away from the crime scene. He was in his home when he received call from Shah Mir who asked to come to hospital immediately. When he reached, he saw them bullet wounded. He is upset on killing of the innocent nephew and wants justice for him.

SSP suspects that these are suspected teenagers who belong to rich family and seems don’t even have the license of the pistol that they used for killing. These kids from influential families fight on minor issues and end up in big mess. The parents need to bring up their kids in a better way. The studies even will bring no good change in kids till the parents will step out and give good values to their kids from the very young age.

