K-electric Rolls Out Tele Billing Facility for Residents of Karachi





Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi’s electricity provider, K-Electric (KE), has rolled out a Tele-billing facility that will operate 24/7. The new facility is only directed at senior citizens in addition to citizens with disabilities.

The main purpose of the initiative is to facilitate and support those people who are not able to visit KE offices to have their complaints registered and settled afterwards. Especially amid coronavirus, it has been very tough for the aged people to visit KE offices regarding their concerns.

According to the video, the facility was rolled out after feedback from a senior citizen facing problems. Raza Abbass, the Head of Customer Experience, along with his team of KE took immediate action on the feedback letter to the editor.

According to a KE’s spokesperson,

This initiative is an extension of KE’s vision to be increasingly accessible to customers by driving digitization, streamlining business processes to ensure efficient complaint resolution, and amplified reach with added customer benefit through partnership agreements with Daraz and Bykea.

For KE it is regarded as a good initiative, for it is in a continuous effort to improve its reputation by assuring prompt and efficient customer service. KE is also one of the first power utilities in Pakistan to render complete billing services through its call centre by this initiative. For assistance, you can call 118.

