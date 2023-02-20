Kahani Suno 2.0 Crosses 100 Million Views On Youtube

Advertisement

In Pakistani culture, there is no doubt that music frequently honors the raw and potent feeling of grief. Songs and tunes have the capability to both capture and celebrate strong emotions in a way that speaks directly to the soul. ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ is also one of the powerful reminders of the beauty and power of music. It celebrates and embraces the raw and powerful emotions of humans in this world where mourning is sometimes overlooked or dismissed. The fact is that Listeners have been enjoying Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ since its release. It is a song that honors loss and grief in a way reminiscent of traditional thought-provoking ballads from famous Pakistani vocalists. Millions of people all around the globe have been moved by the song’s words and simple yet memorable rhythm. Due to this, it is now one of the most favorite songs of Pakistanis especially. Recently, Kahani Suno 2.0 has crossed 100 Million views on youtube.

Kahani Suno 2.0 Reaches A New Milestone

‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ is the biggest success and a global smash hit by Kaifi Khalil. It has become one of the most-watched music videos from the region. There is no doubt that finding a musician eager to experiment with many genres is quite rare.

The good piece of news is that Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil has also entered World Global Charts. The song depicting the pain of unrequited love and wishes has entered World’s Global Charts. Kaifi Khalil took to his Instagram to share a screenshot with a heartfelt note to express gratitude. The song is ranked 55th on the list. He penned:

“Thankyou so much for giving my story a voice! All my love and prayers to everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”

The song is performing really well in the global market as well. It will hopefully reach more milestones in the coming days. It would not be wrong to say that this song has made Kaifi Khalil a global music star.

