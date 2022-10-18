Kanye West Agrees To Buy Conservative Social Network Parler

The whole internet is upset with Kanye West. Actually, he had made some statements that are enough to anger every demographic. When Kanye went on “Drink Champs,” he doubled down on all of the hurtful comments he made due to which N.O.R.E. deleted the interview. He was also banned on Twitter and Insta. Kanye West is quite mad about being temporarily disabled on Instagram and Twitter. According to the latest news, West has recently agreed to buy the conservative social network, Parler.

Kanye West Is Going To Buy Parler

Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies recently announced the news in a press release. The Parler deal is expected to close towards the end of this year. Kanye said in the official Parler statement:

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves”

George Farmer, Parlement Technologies’ CEO, stated:

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

George Farmer is actually married to Candace Owens, the conservative commentator who has been snapped with Kanye multiple times. He stated that:

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”