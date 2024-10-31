Karachi Hosts Launch of Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024, Showcasing National Talent in Cyber Defense

The Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 officially launched in Karachi, gathering a talented pool of participants, industry experts, and key stakeholders committed to fortifying Pakistan’s cybersecurity resilience. Organized by Ignite under the auspices of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, this flagship event marks the beginning of a nationwide series that will see 521 teams from across Pakistan competing in cybersecurity challenges designed to identify, nurture, and promote local talent in this critical field.

The Honourable Minister for IT & Telecom, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, expressed her gratitude to all participants, partner organizations, organizers who contributed to the success of the Karachi launch.

“Events like the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon are instrumental in developing an ecosystem of innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity,” said Ms. Khawaja. “I am proud to share that Pakistan has been recognized in the Top Tier-1 (Role-Modelling) of the ITU-Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI_V5) 2024, reflecting our nation’s strides in strengthening cybersecurity and resilience. This milestone is a testament to the Ministry’s leadership and the dedicated efforts of stakeholders across government, industry, academia, and law enforcement agencies.”

Adding to this, Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Secretary IT & Telecom, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to developing national cybersecurity expertise and capabilities. “The Ministry of IT & Telecom remains steadfast in its pursuit of initiatives that support cybersecurity talent development and innovation across Pakistan. Events like the Cybersecurity Hackathon help foster a secure digital environment while providing vital skills and opportunities for our young cybersecurity professionals,” said Mr. Khan. “It is through such initiatives that we build not only a skilled workforce but also a resilient digital infrastructure that will serve as the backbone of Pakistan’s digital future.”

CEO of Ignite, Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, emphasized the organization’s role in establishing the Hackathon as a national brand for cybersecurity talent identification and workforce readiness. “The Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon has become a singular, national platform for cultivating cybersecurity expertise in Pakistan,” said Mr. Shaikh. “This year, we conducted cybersecurity awareness sessions and practical training workshops in 16 cities, resulting in over 3,000 individuals completing hands-on cybersecurity training. The launch event in Karachi represents our vision to create a future-ready cybersecurity workforce that will defend Pakistan’s digital borders.”

Mr. Shaikh also acknowledged the participation of Pakistan’s cybersecurity talent on international stages, stating, “It’s exciting to see that our top hackathon teams are representing Pakistan at global events like Blackhat in Saudi Arabia. Such exposure is invaluable and aligns with our vision to put Pakistani talent on the global map.”

As the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon series begins with its launch in Karachi, it sets a powerful precedent for the events to come, providing essential insights and skills to participants, preparing them to meet evolving cyber threats. As Pakistan advances further into digital transformation, both public and private stakeholders recognize the need for continuous collaboration, rigorous training, and proactive cybersecurity measures.

The Ministry of IT & Telecom, together with Ignite, remains committed to nurturing a resilient digital ecosystem through initiatives like the Hackathon, ensuring Pakistan’s place in the global cybersecurity landscape. The event closed with high praise for the teams, participants, and organizers whose dedication and hard work have made the Hackathon launch a significant milestone for Pakistan’s cybersecurity development.

