Karachi JPMC Performs First-Ever Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery is robot-assisted surgery that allows physicians to perform difficult surgeries with better accuracy, flexibility, and control. It is most generally linked with minimally invasive surgery which includes treatments through small incisions. However, it is also used in particular standard open surgical procedures. Karachi’s Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) has recently performed its first-ever robotic surgery successfully. Karachi JPMC director confirmed that a cutting-edge gallstone surgery was executed using the latest robotic technology.

Karachi JPMC Performed Gallstone Robotic Surgery

A surgical team led by Dr. Saddam and Dr. Mansab conducted this pioneering operation with tremendous success under the guidance of Jinnah Hospital’s Executive Director, Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool. The surgery was completed in 25 minutes only.

It is pertinent to mention here that Robotic surgery is the latest advancement in surgical techniques. It opens new horizons for general surgery. Moreover, it is a minimally invasive and less painful alternative for lower abdomen procedures. The 34-year-old patient who underwent a cutting-edge gallstone surgery recovered quite soon. The patient’s rapid recovery highlights the significance of this innovative approach.

Before this, the first-ever robotic surgery in a public sector hospital was performed at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKL). The procedure of radical nephrectomy was performed and the patient was able to leave the hospital after a few hours. No doubt, robotic surgery will change the way we approach surgical procedures.