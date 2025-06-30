Karachi Mom Turns Moana Beach Party Dream into Reality with Temu

Ayesha, a young mom from Karachi, wanted to give her daughter Mirha a truly unforgettable 4th birthday, something as bold and joyful as Mirha’s favorite Disney heroine, Moana. But with summer temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F) and local party supplies either unavailable or overpriced, Ayesha turned to Temu, a global online marketplace known for its wide range of affordable, creative items. What started as a dream soon became a vibrant Moana-themed beach celebration brought to life on a budget.

Hosting a large family gathering inside their city apartment was not an option in the sweltering heat. Knowing the sea breeze offered some relief, Ayesha decided to book a beach house by Hawks Bay Beach, transforming it into her own little island paradise for the day. The challenge was how to decorate it beautifully without overspending.

“I had this whole beachy Moana theme in mind, but when I started looking for supplies, it was a struggle,” Ayesha said. “Store after store had nothing close to what I envisioned or the prices just didn’t make sense for a kid’s party.”

With only a couple of weeks left to plan, a friend suggested she try Temu, a rapidly growing global e-commerce platform launched in Pakistan late last year. The platform is known for its affordability and wide selection, according to an Ipsos survey.

Curious and slightly hopeful, Ayesha began browsing the site and quickly found herself immersed in a treasure trove of party decorations and kids’ accessories. To her delight, the exact items she had imagined were right there: coconut shell cups, palm-leaf-style table mats, pastel-colored balloons—everything she needed to transform a plain beach house into a vibrant island adventure where kids and guests could celebrate in style.

“I was honestly amazed by how affordable everything was on Temu—and the quality? Even better than I expected! It made planning my daughter’s birthday a breeze,” Ayesha said.

One of her favorite finds was the Moana-inspired outfit she put together for Mirha, which instantly made her the star of the celebration.

“I went deep into Temu to find costume pieces that resembled Moana’s signature look from the film, her red tapa-style top and woven pandanus skirt with delicate embroidery,” Ayesha said. “I even found a beautiful artificial Hawaiian plumeria flower that I used to decorate her hair. It completed the look perfectly.”

Beyond decorations, Ayesha thoughtfully prepared small gifts for Mirha’s little friends, placing them in the mini jute favor bags she ordered from Temu. While hunting for party supplies on the platform, she also stumbled upon a lightning deal, artificial Birds of Paradise at 90% off, that she later used to decorate her home.

Thanks to Temu’s new customer discount, Ayesha was able to apply a bulk offer to her entire shopping cart, bringing her total to under Rs. 10,000, a steal, considering the quantity and quality she received.

To her surprise, everything arrived a few days ahead of schedule and was arrived in one delivery, allowing her to prep the entire setup herself with time to spare.

“I wanted something fun, easy, and memorable—not just for Mirha, but for our friends and family who came to celebrate with us,” said Ayesha.

Ayesha’s story is a testament to how thoughtful planning, paired with the right platform, can turn a simple idea into an unforgettable celebration. With more Pakistani families now spending a larger share of their budgets on their children—especially around birthdays and milestones, Ayesha’s experience highlights how platforms like Temu, offering everything in one place at affordable prices, can make joyful moments both meaningful and budget-friendly.

