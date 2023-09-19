Karachi Police Solved Blind Murder Case Of A Couple In Korangi

According to the latest news, Karachi police recently solved a blind murder case. The case was about a couple who was killed in Korangi’s Bilal Colony. The police arrested the ‘assassin’ named Dedar Gul who was hired through social media to kill the couple.

Karachi Police Solved Mystery Of A Couple’s Murder In Korangi

Reports claim that the ‘assassin’ namely Dedar Gul was hired through social media to kill the couple. He was involved in the murder case of Mishal Khan and his wife Kiran Bibi at their house in Korangi’s Bilal Colony. The good part of the news is that he has been arrested. The police also recovered arms and other things from the possession of the arrested suspect.

Police investigators disclosed that the contract killer was hired by Kiran Bibi’s brother Rehman through Facebook. He even received Rs 1.2 million for assassinating the couple. The murderer, Dedar Gul works in Saudi Arabia and came to Karachi only to kill the couple. Now, you must be wondering why a brother killed his sister. Moreover, Kiran Bibi’s brother Rehman had a personal grudge against Mishal Khan who was earlier married to Kiran’s elder sister almost 14 years ago. However, he divorced her later. After the divorce, Mishal Khan married Kiran Bibi, the younger sister of his ex-wife.