Karachi Police Suspended More Officers for Using Social Media on Duty

Karachi Police have intensified their crackdown on officers using social media during duty hours, with 12 more officers suspended for violating police protocols. Three women and nine men are among the suspended officers, adding to the six officers suspended just a day earlier. This brings the total number of suspended officers to 18 within two days.

The action follows strict orders from Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who has instructed the Additional IG Karachi, Zonal DIGs, and SSPs to take immediate action against officers found using social media while on duty. In particular, the use of TikTok for recording and uploading videos during duty hours has been a major focus of the crackdown. Authorities caught the suspended officers violating these directives by creating and sharing inappropriate content on the platform.

IG Sindh expressed concern over the nature of the content being uploaded, which included videos with double-meaning voice-overs, playback songs, and vulgar material, all while officers were in their police uniforms. Such actions, according to IG Memon, tarnish the reputation of the police force and undermine the discipline expected from law enforcement officers.

He further emphasized that both male and female officers must not upload any videos in their uniforms on social media platforms. Those who violate this rule will face immediate disciplinary and legal action. The crackdown is part of a broader effort by the Sindh Police to maintain professionalism and ensure that officers adhere to the code of conduct during their duty hours.

In addition to suspensions, the police department has launched departmental inquiries into the behaviour of these officers. The investigations aim to determine how involved they were in creating and sharing inappropriate content and ensure that authorities hold those found guilty accountable. The IG Sindh’s firm stance reflects the department’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of conduct among its personnel and preserving the public’s trust in law enforcement.

This ongoing crackdown serves as a warning to all officers to refrain from using social media during duty hours and to maintain a professional demeanour both on and off duty.

