Three students of Karachi have managed to secure 4th position by showcasing their abilities and robotic sense at the International Robotic Competition held in Canada.

The project for dousing fire has been developed by the students of grades 7, 8, and 10th. The students names are Ibrahim, Burhanduddin, and Mustansar .The project was completed in two weeks’ time by the school students.

Karachi Students Get 4th Position in International Robotic Competition

Talking to the Pakistani news channel, Ibrahim, Burhanduddin, and Mustansar said ‘they recently participated in World Robotic Olympia (WRO) held in Canada, where they were tasked to work on the climatic change issue. Keeping the increasing incident of wildfire in the world, they decided to create a robotic project that helps in dousing fire.’

According to the students, the aim behind developing a robotic project is to help in dousing fire. There are four robots in the project. Whenever fire breakouts, the robotic sprinter machine will caution with the alarm. The other machines will throw water over the fire at speed to douse it while another robotic program will control the carbon dioxide and shift it to the geo power thermal plant. There it will change into ferric (helps the affected building or site from completely being demolished after the fire incident).

The teacher of the students, Mr. Hussain, said that these kids are the future of Pakistan. He also lauded their incredible invention.

Recommended Reading: Lahore Based Fintech Startup ‘Finja’ Raises $9 Million