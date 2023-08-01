Karachi’s Govt School Gets a Digital IT Lab – How Students will be Trained for Modern IT skill?

Digitization is certainly the need of time and the countries which will be first to embrace it will shape the future of the digital landscape. In this regard, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecomm­uni­cation Syed Aminul Haque inaugurated a Digital IT Lab in a government school in Nazimabad, Karachi. It is a positive step to strengthen the public schools of the country so that every citizen can get the necessary digital education.

Rashid Minhas Government Boys & Girls School Nazimabad also held a ceremony for the inauguration of the Digital Lab. Along with the federal minister, the ceremony was also attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MPA Abbas Jaffery, schoolteachers and some other notable guests.

During the inauguration ceremony, the IT and Telecom minister said,

Training in 15 different modern IT fields will be imparted to the students in the facility. Students will be able to learn IT skills including data analysis, freelancing, content writing, online marketing, advanced data analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and other modern skills and practices in the IT fields. The successful students will also be issued certificates for the courses. In addition to that, more digital IT laboratories will also be established in other areas. These types of facilities will help students, especially girls, to learn modern IT skills at ease and earn by working even from their homes.

Mr. Haque further said that the principal of the school had been told that the management of the school will now be responsible for the sustainability and maintenance of the IT lab for a minimum duration of five years. In addition, the minister also urged the relevant officials to ensure the installation of air-conditioners in the Digital IT lab and also render high-speed internet connectivity.

While talking about other projects, the minister said, “A modern IT Park is also being established at the cost of Rs42 billion near the Jinnah International Airport and it would help create around 10,000 jobs.”

In addition to the MoiTT minister, MQM-P leader Dr. Siddiqui congratulated the school and its students for setting up a modern digital IT lab and dubbed it a much-needed initiative.

