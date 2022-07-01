Recently, riots and demonstrations were witnessed in Karachi near Saddar mobile market. An alleged blasphemy case was reported regarding one of the companions of the Prophet (PBUH). Furthermore, according to a source, a Wi-Fi device was installed at the Saddar Star City Mall, and its password had some apostate wording against the companion of the Prophet (PBUH), Ameer Muawiya (R.A). While another source states that a Samsung employee made some blasphemous remarks.

Quickly responding to the matter, the SHO (Stations Headquarters Officer) of the area rushed to the mall and turned off all Wi-Fi devices. Furthermore, Karachi Police has detained 27 people, including the office staff of a private company on the grounds of suspicion.

Karachi’s Saddar Mobile Market Closed Amid Riots Over Blasphemous Event

Angry citizens started a riot in the Saddar mobile market and started tearing down billboards of Samsung. Another rumor circulating on the web revealed that Samsung has developed a WiFi device in which its code or sign is like blasphemy. However, we are not exactly sure who was really involved in the blasphemous event. Samsung has issued an official statement in which the company clarified its stance regarding religious matter. The photo of the statement is mentioned below:

Meanwhile, Agan Khan Road has been closed for road traffic up to Star City Mall A team headed by SP Saddar has been formed to inquire into the matter. Strict legal action will be taken against those who insulted the companions of the Prophet, Spokesperson District South Police Karachi said. On the other hand, furious citizens took to the streets, vandalized the mobile market, smashed counters, and suspended traffic. According to an announcement, all vendors are informed that Saddar and Serena Mobile Market has been closed in protest.

Note:

This is a running story and we will update it as soon as we acquire more information.

