Karachi’s Security Gets Smarter as Sindh Launches AI-Driven Camera Surveillance

The Sindh government has approved the next phase of the Karachi Safe City Project, paving the way for the rollout of a large-scale AI-powered surveillance network across the city. The initiative, aimed at improving public safety and urban management, marks a major step in the provincial government’s effort to modernise law enforcement through technology.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a review meeting at the CM House to assess progress on Phase I and approve the framework for Phase II. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that Phase I, launched in May 2024, remains on track for completion by November 2025. The phase includes the installation of high-resolution AI-enabled CCTV cameras, command and control centres, and facial recognition tools linked to law enforcement databases to enhance crime prevention and traffic monitoring.

Under Phase II, surveillance coverage will expand to major districts such as South, East, and Malir, targeting both commercial zones and high-risk areas, including DHA. The new phase envisions the deployment of 4,750 cameras, upgrading 1,750 existing units, and adding 3,000 intelligent traffic cameras to enable electronic ticketing through the Traffic Accident and Control System (TRACS).

The central Command and Control Centre at the Central Police Office will be upgraded to handle data from more than 6,000 cameras, while two regional centres will manage district-level monitoring. The system will feature computer-aided dispatch, 3D dashboards, and real-time analytics tools for rapid response and smarter decision-making.

The Chief Minister directed the Safe City Authority to ensure robust network connectivity and integrate the system with criminal, vehicle registration, and NADRA databases to improve coordination and intelligence-led policing. He also ordered departments to finalise the project’s financial and staffing plans without delay.

Calling it a “transformative step toward secure and smart urban governance,” Murad Ali Shah said the project represents more than surveillance — it’s a shift toward technology-driven city management and a safer Karachi.

