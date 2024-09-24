Kaspersky Silently Replaces Itself with UltraAV

In a surprising move, Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky has quietly deleted its anti-malware software from U.S. customers’ computers and replaced it with UltraAV, a lesser-known antivirus solution. This action comes as a result of Kaspersky’s decision to shut down its U.S. operations in response to government sanctions.

The U.S. government added the software to the Entity List in June, citing potential national security risks. Following this, the Biden administration announced a ban on the sale and distribution of software in the United States starting September 29, 2024.

In July, Kaspersky informed Bleeping Computer that it would be closing its U.S. business and laying off staff due to the impending ban. While the company had previously emailed customers assuring them of continued protection from UltraAV, it failed to disclose that Kaspersky’s products would be forcibly removed and replaced without their knowledge.

The unexpected switch to UltraAV has raised concerns among some users who were unaware of Kaspersky’s decision to shut down its U.S. operations. While UltraAV may provide adequate protection, the abrupt transition without any prior notice has caused confusion and frustration among customers.

As the deadline for the complete ban on Kaspersky software approaches, it remains to be seen how U.S. customers will adapt to the new cybersecurity landscape. The forced switch to UltraAV highlights the challenges that can arise when companies are subject to government sanctions and forced to make difficult decisions.