Katalyst Labs To Hold Biggest Tech & Entrepreneurship Conference ‘+92Disrupt’ in Karachi

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 17, 2022
+92Disrupt

+92Disrupt is the biggest tech and innovation conference that will be going to held in Karachi. It will follow 1100+ attendees, 60+ presenters, 600+ companies, and 20+ investors. It has successfully conquered Lahore & Islamabad before. Moreover, +92Disrupt Karachi Edition will be a 2-day life-changing experience that will provide you:

  • One-on-one time with investors
  • Access to career-changing secrets, un-tapped opportunities, and eco-system insights via 60+ renowned speakers
  • An opportunity to network with some of the biggest market leaders in Pakistan
  • Access to career-building workshops

What is +92Disrupt?

+92Disrupt is a national technology and innovation conference that is being designed to disrupt conventional wisdom about the region’s ecosystem. It further aims to rebuild it with an eye toward the future. Pakistani companies are currently raising record-breaking investments and developing new sectors in order to strengthen the ecosystem.

Katalyst Labs has organized the+92Disrupt which aims to unite the local and international startup communities, foster new partnerships, and shake up the status quo. They want to raise the stakes by causing disruption in multiple cities as part of a movement to culminate in an event that is genuinely national in scope and will represent Pakistan’s rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Are you ready for it KARACHI? The event will take place on 22nd and 23rd of October. At the end of the +92Disrupt Karachi Edition, all attendees will have the chance to meet with investors. Furthermore, the Attendees will hear from 60+ speakers and participate in a variety of workshops. So, if you are interested grab your tickets from here.

Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
