KE and Shell joins hand to build three charging stations

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric (KE) are joining hands to set up three electric vehicle charging stations across Karachi to connect highways.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties is also being signed in this regard, whereby Shell Pakistan will handle the installation of charging equipment, the prep work of the site, the operation and maintenance of the site.

The spokesperson said that SPL and KE will investigate the potential for additional sites over the next 3 to 5 years and extend the EV charging network strategically.A strategy to facilitate the use of electric vehicles in Pakistan as an eco-friendly mode of transport has recently been devised and approved by the government of Pakistan.

That approval of electric vehicles includes the exemption of the extra customs duty and other taxes on imports of electric vehicles, while only a 1% levy on imports of electric vehicle components for suppliers and a waiver of registration & annual renewal fees for electric vehicles in ICT. Locally manufactured electric cars will pay a reduced sales tax of 1%, while import duties for charging devices are set at 1% and import duties for production plants and machinery are capped at 1%.

The Government of Pakistan has endorsed the EV strategy to help combat the consequences of climate change and to give its people sustainable travel. Together with KE, SPL plays a key role in this sector and is keen to support the EV policy and its objectives with our cooperation.