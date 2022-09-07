Keanu Reeves Returns To Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action video game that is receiving a new expansion named “Phantom Liberty” set for release next year. The expansion was announced during CD Projekt Red’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire’ stream. Previously, the developers also teased that viewers would find out what was next for the action role-playing game. Recently, we have come to know that Keanu Reeves will play the Fan-favourite character Johnny Silverhand.

Keanu Reeves Will Play The Character Johnny Silverhand

The famous character, Johnny Silverhand will make a return in Phantom Liberty, piloted once again by the ever-popular Keanu Reeves. The latest trailer for the expansion has unveiled that the protagonist will swear an oath to the “New United States of America”. Then he will come to know that taking that oath was a “bad idea.” Once the trailer concludes, Reeves appears on-screen to announce his return to the game.

Keanu had a brief message to share with viewers at the trailer’s conclusion, stating that:

“Hey everyone… Johnny Silverhand is coming back and so am I. Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny and I hope you’re excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future, keep an eye out for more info and I’ll see you again… in Night City.”

The trailer’s description reveals that the Phantom Liberty will take place “in an all-new district of Night City”. It will definitely be a “spy-thriller.” There had been no words regarding the exact release date of Phantom Liberty. However, it seems to be planned to release next year. According to the latest reports, the expansion will not be released on last-gen versions of Cyberpunk, only on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia.

Phasmophobia which is the developer of Kinetic Games has released an updated roadmap for the game that tells about the specifics of what’s being added for the remainder of the year and into 2023. However, there had been delays related to the optimization of the virtual reality version of the game, but still, a new map and highly-anticipated custom difficulty features will be released later this month.

