Keeping safety first, Yango Pakistan collaborates with Lahore and Islamabad police to distribute helmets to partner’s drivers

As part of its ongoing commitment to safety and community engagement, Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, partnered with local police authorities in Lahore and Islamabad/Rawalpindi to distribute helmets to partner’s drivers and couriers as well as organizing sessions on civic sense and road safety awareness.

The Lahore event was hosted by senior representatives from Yango including Zaheer Ahmad, Head of Operations at Yango Delivery and attended by Fahad Ahmad, SSP Lahore Traffic Police, and Farrukh Raees, DSP Lahore Traffic Police, who addressed participants on traffic rules and road safety measures.

SSP Ahmad appreciated Yango’s efforts to provide an earning platform for bike drivers and couriers, while also recognizing initiatives like helmet distribution that encourage safe driving practices. He further emphasized that the police forces in respective cities are committed to supporting Yango’s mission to safeguard the community and promote safety awareness among partner’s drivers.

In Islamabad/Rawalpindi, the session was hosted by senior representatives from Yango including Jahangir Khan, Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs at Yango Pakistan and featured Malik Usman Shaukat, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Qazi Khalil Farooq, Vice President RCCI, and Qaiser Mehmood, DSP Traffic Civil Lines, Rawalpindi Police.

DSP Mehmood shared statistics related to bike-related accidents, violations, and fatalities, underlining the urgency of stronger road safety measures. Both the Chamber of Commerce leadership and DSP Mehmood praised Yango for not only creating earning opportunities but also taking responsibility for the safety and well-being of its partner’s drivers and the wider community.

“At Yango, the well-being of our partner’s drivers, as well as passengers, have always been our top priority. We have said it before, and we will say it again: our partner’s drivers are at the heart of what we do at Yango, and ensuring their safety on the roads is as important as creating earning opportunities for them. Partnering with local traffic police and community leaders allows us to take meaningful steps toward safer roads for everyone,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan.

Through these initiatives, Yango continues to highlight its focus on partner’s driver and passenger safety as a core pillar of its operations in Pakistan. By providing free helmets and hosting training sessions with traffic authorities, the company reinforces its commitment to building safer roads and supporting its partner’s drivers.

