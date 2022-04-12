KeepTruckin rebrands as Motive, launches Automated Operations Platform

KeepTruckin has changed its name to Motive, underscoring its expanded focus and direction. Alongside its rebrand, Motive has launched the Automated Operations Platform, a combination of IoT hardware and AI-powered applications that connect and automate physical operations.

The global middle class has tripled over the last 20 years to more than 1.7 billion people. As incomes rise, so does consumption — more energy, more food, more housing, more manufactured products. More of everything. But it’s not just consumption that’s on the rise. Expectations around quality, reliability, and speed of delivery are higher than ever. This exponential increase in demand combined with continuously rising expectations is placing unprecedented strain on the industries that power the physical economy — agriculture, manufacturing, construction, field services, trucking and logistics, and many more are struggling to keep up.

“Almost 50% of global GDP comes from the physical economy,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO of Motive. “And yet, it has been largely ignored by the technology industry.”

Founded in 2013, Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of physical operations. While its early customers were trucking companies, today Motive serves a broad range of industries across the physical economy.

“Changing our name to Motive better reflects the diversity of customers we serve and problems we solve,” said Makani.

To address the needs of its expanding customer base, Motive has launched the Automated Operations Platform. The platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications that automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more.

“Motive helped us achieve measurable improvements in our safety and productivity”, said Rob Carpenter, Director of Compliance and Safety at Groome Transportation, a company operating a fleet of 850 airport and campus shuttles. “Using Motive, we were able to reduce injuries by 89%, automate many labor-intensive tasks, and eliminate paperwork”.

“Our technology provides businesses with real-time visibility into their operations and enables AI-based automation of key workflows,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “By identifying the risks, problems, and opportunities companies have, and automatically taking actions on behalf of managers, Motive enables businesses to scale without compromising safety and productivity.”