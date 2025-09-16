Kering Confirms Cyber-Attack: Hackers Steal Data from Gucci, Balenciaga, and McQueen

Luxury fashion group Kering, the parent company of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, has suffered a major cyber-attack. Hackers managed to steal the personal data of potentially millions of customers. The stolen information includes names, phone numbers, email addresses, and even spending details.

Kering confirmed that the attack happened in June 2025. The company stressed that no financial data, such as bank accounts, credit cards, or government-issued IDs, were exposed. Still, the breach is significant because of the sensitive nature of the personal information taken.

The attack has been linked to a notorious hacking group called Shiny Hunters. This group is known for targeting high-profile companies and selling stolen data online. Reports suggest that the group first gained access in April. By June, Kering had discovered the breach and acted to contain it.

Luxury Fashion Under Attack: Hackers Steal Data from Gucci, Balenciaga, and McQueen

In a statement, Kering said, “An unauthorised third party gained temporary access to our systems and accessed limited customer data from some of our fashion houses. We immediately disclosed the incident to authorities and notified customers according to regulations.” The company added that it had strengthened security measures to prevent future attacks.

While Kering did not confirm which of its brands were affected, evidence points strongly to Gucci. A cybercrime tracking website, DataBreaches.net, reported that Shiny Hunters shared samples of stolen data on Telegram. The leaked information included names, email addresses, and dates of birth of Gucci customers. Even more concerning, the data also revealed how much some customers had spent in stores. The amounts were staggering, with purchases as high as $86,000 in a single transaction.

The BBC, which first reported the confirmation from Kering, said the hackers released the samples to prove the authenticity of the breach. This move is often used by ransom groups to pressure companies into paying to stop the wider release of data.

This is not the first time hackers have targeted luxury brands. Just last month, Louis Vuitton admitted that it too had been hit by a cyber-attack. Customer data was taken, although details of the scale were not fully revealed. Experts believe high-end fashion brands are becoming prime targets because they deal with wealthy clients and valuable personal data.

The issue is not limited to fashion. Other major companies have also suffered serious breaches in recent months. British firms like Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, and Harrods have reported cyber-attacks. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover has been forced to halt production at its factories for three weeks. The carmaker shut down systems after hackers crippled its operations.

The Kering breach highlights the growing risks of cybercrime in today’s digital world. Even global companies with advanced systems remain vulnerable. For customers, it is a reminder to stay cautious. Using strong, unique passwords and monitoring accounts for suspicious activity are small steps that can help reduce risks.

Luxury brands like Gucci and Balenciaga thrive on trust and exclusivity. Incidents like these may not damage their fashion reputation, but they raise serious questions about data security. With cyber-attacks on the rise, companies will need to work even harder to protect their customers’ privacy.