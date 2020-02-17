15 Best Keyboards for Android to Improve your Typing [2020 Updated]

Most Android users usually rely on the default keyboard app that comes pre-installed on the device. However, there are many options available for third-party keyboards for Android on the Google Play Store. These keyboard apps for Android phones come with exciting themes, new features, and highly customizable layouts.

People usually do not prefer to use any third-party app because of the risk of the malware. However, there are still many Keyboards for android that are secure and full of fun features. In this article we bring 15 Best Keyboards for Android to Improve your Typing. Let’s check out all these keyboards one by one.

15 Best Keyboards for Android

1. SwiftKey

SwiftKey is one of the best Keyboards for Android that is mostly used and preferred these days. Almost 250 million users have download the app worldwide. Recently, SwiftKey has been acquired by Microsoft for an impressive amount.

The best feature of this best keyboard app is that it uses artificial intelligence. The app is so intelligent that it learns automatically and predicts the next word the user intends to type. It intelligently learns your typing pattern and adapts to it. This keyboard app also comes with a good range of different themes, emoji’s, inbuilt GIF search engine, separate number rows, and is an excellent keyboard for bilingual societies. Not only this, Swiftkey also features auto-correct and gesture typing for faster input.

Moreover, SwiftKey has a robust privacy policy. It does not learn anything from the fields marked as password field. It also does not remember the long credit card numbers. Overall, SwiftKey can make typing feel much better. It is available for free with some in-app purchases for extra themes.

2. Swype Keyboard

Swype is one of the stunning keyboards for Android that gets smarter the more you use it. It was initially developed in 2002, later, the keyboard app was acquired by the Nuance Communication in 2011. It continued its development from there. This android keyboard app is quite similar to the SwiftKey keyboard in functionality. Swype has been around for a very long time.

Swype also works intelligently as it uses error-correction algorithm and a language model to learn your unique vocabulary. Just like SwiftKey, it predicts your words based on your previous usage. This keyboard app for Android contains a vast collection of themes and emoji. It has bilingual support and lets you enter words from two languages at once. No doubt, this feature is quite helpful for the users like us.

One of the best features of Swype is its speech recognition software, Dragon Dictation. It provides accurate and quick speech-to-text capabilities. There is a free Android keyboard, but you will unlock many features if you go for the paid version.

3. Gboard

Google updated its Google Keyboard application to Gboard for Android users on December 2016. Gboard is one of the best keyboards for Android that has everything the users like– speed and reliability, gesture typing, voice typing, etc. The new update includes a fully integrated Google search engine. So now inside your Keyboard, you can search and hare your results from your keyboard quickly. This keyboard app for Android also suggests GIFs and emoji intelligently.

Its additional functionality includes options for dark theme, adding a personal image as the keyboard background, voice dictation, phrase prediction, and hand-drawn emoji recognition. Also, it has support for multilingual typing and supports over 100 different languages. This feature-rich and straightforward keyboard app for Android is entirely free to download. The best thing about this app is that it does not display any unnecessary ads.

4. Fleksy + GIF Keyboard

Fleksy Keyboard is highly customized and the fastest keyboard app for Android in the world. It holds the world record for its typing speed twice. Fleksy also works intelligently as it uses next-generation auto-correct and gesture control so that you can type accurately within less time. The app contains a Swiping gesture. This feature is used to control standard functions, such as quickly adding punctuation, space, delete, and word corrections.

The app contains over 50 different variety of colorful themes, three separate customizable keyboard sizes. This is one of the best keyboards with emoji for Android for over 800 Emojis, GIFs, etc. It also supports over 40 different languages. You can also create keyboard shortcuts, navigate apps right from your keyboard, copy/paste, and even have easy access to a number row.

Moreover, this keyboard for Android follows a strict privacy policy. It does not collect any personal data without your permission. In general, Fleksy is an excellent Android keyboard app. It is free Keyboard app for Android and does not display any annoying ads.

5. Chrooma Keyboard

Chrooma is quite similar to the Google keyboard. That’s why we consider it as one of the best Keyboards for Android. You will find all essential features such as swipe typing, gesture typing, keyboard resizing, predictive typing, and autocorrect. Chrooma also covers some additional features like adding a separate number row, Emojis support, GIF search, multilingual support, one hand mode, etc. It has also added a Night mode feature that can change the color tone of the keyboard when enabled. The interesting feature of this app is that you can set the timer and program the Night mode.

This keyboard app for Android is also powered by smart artificial intelligence. It means that you can experience more accuracy and better contextual prediction while typing. One of the best features of this app is the adaptive color mode, i.e., it can automatically adapt to the color of the app you are using and make the keyboard appear like it is a part of the app. Very Intelligent.

The app is available in free and paid version. The paid version provides you some more customizable options such as disabling the action row, more themes, and further change the keyboard look.

6. Go Keyboard

Go Keyboard is one of the best keyboards for Android. The keyboard has a simple, minimalist design which is quite handy. It can improve and ease your typing habits.

Among its many features, Go keyboard supports for a variety of languages, even ones that don’t use a Roman script. It also includes integrated dictionaries that can tell you the meaning of any word in any language. Go Keyboard packs over 1000 different themes, emojis, GIFs, fonts, etc. Moreover, it includes a swipe-to-unlock lock screen and charge mode feature which is unique to the app. Go Keyboard is free but contains ads and some in-app purchases. This is not a good thing about this app.

7. Touchpal Keyboard

TouchPal is an award-winning keyboard app for Android that has over 500million users worldwide. The app has been around for a very long time. It is available for free and is compatible with most Android phones.

TouchPal is one of the feature-rich Keyboards for Android and packs all the necessary features such as GIF support, emoticons & emojis, voice typing, glide typing, gesture typing, T+ & T9 keypad, autocorrect, predictive text, number row, multilingual support, etc. Extra features of this third-party Android keyboard app include voice recognition, stickers, one-touch writing, and other useful tricks. This Android keyboard app has integrated a small internal store to handle add-ons and advertisements.

8. Grammarly:

Grammarly is one of the newer keyboards for Android. It started working as a Chrome extension and it corrected your grammar as you typed. The Android keyboard version aims to do the same thing. It checks your grammar and spelling as well as punctuation. The app is new, so it does not contain the features that other apps have.

However, I choose this as one of the best Keyboard for Android, because it helps to improve your grammar. Moreover, we are sure that soon we will use as one of the best keyboards for Android.

9. Smart Keyboard Pro:

Smart Keyboard Pro keyboard is not new, it has been working around for a very long time. The app is getting regular updates and becomes one of the best keyboards for Android. It’s a simple keyboard that delivers the basic experience along with a few modern features. You’ll get emoji, auto-correct, predictions, and more. The keyboard also has skins, a T9 mode, a compact mode, and support for hardware keyboards. It’s not quite as dazzling as some, but it’s not bad if you need something simple that just works. You can try a free demo before you purchase the keyboard.

10. Typany Keyboard

Typany is one of the newer keyboards for Android. It doesn’t have a ton of features, but it does have a ton of flash. It boasts tons of themes, stickers, emoji, and more. There is also support for over 90 languages. Some of the other features include word prediction, auto-correction, and various keyboard layouts. It’s a very solid option overall. Perhaps the best part that it’s all entirely free with no in-app purchases. It’s a flashy keyboard for sure even if it’s not overly functional.

11. Facemoji Emoji Keyboard

As the name suggests, Facemoji keyboard’s main focus is on providing cool and new emojis. We can even create our own emoji by taking our image. This app is solely designed for people who love to chat accompanying emojis or also show their emotions via these small icons. This keyboard includes over 3600 emojis Emoticons, GIFs, and more. The app has all the latest and very exciting emoticon related features. Like, there is a feature known as emoji combo to amalgamate multiple emojis in just one tap.

The keyboard app facemoji always keeps itself updated. All of the trending gifs, stickers and other updated emoticons always remain a part of this app. It is only available for android users.

12. Minuum

Minuum is also one of best mobile phone keyboard for android that emphasizes on being small and smart. This special keyboard is an expert of autocorrect that can check your typing easily and fast before you commit any mistake. Specifically, the keyboard is supportive and designed for those users who have a small size screen. There are a wide range of exciting features. Like, you have the option to alter the keyboard size. The interface is so smart that it can even work on any smartwatch as well. Minuum has an array of emoticons and emojis. Along with it, there are many foreign languages as well. It also has a sound policy related to privacy. Another stand out feature is that we can promptly access any dictionary and even share those results. This app is available for android.

13. Graffiti Pro:

Graffiti Pro is a considered as the best alternative for in-built traditional keyboards. In this app, he most interesting feature is that you don't type. Actually you draw symbols or characters with your finger. Graffiti characters are generally single-stroke drawings that closely resembles the usual alphabet, but are simplified to write swifter and easier. This app has different features as well. The most prominent is that it makes the text input more efficient and faster with the help of word learning and auto-capitalization. The app even teaches you the graffiti. It supports English and Japanese language. Another special thing about this app is that it has no advertisements at all. It is available for android devices.

14. Hacker's Keyboard:

The Hacker's keyboard is solely designed for those people who are habitual of writing on a traditional computer keyboard. This android app includes all the features of a computer keyboard. So we can say if somebody is missing a PC keyboard, he/she must try this app. It has all the keys and buttons which are present in a traditional keyboard. These include arrow keys, tab, Esc, Ctrl keys etc. The app is supportive towards multi-touch for the modifier buttons as it is embedded on the "AOSP Gingerbread soft keyboard." The app is available on Play store and it's totally free of cost.

15. Ginger Keyboard

Ginger Keyboard is regarded as one of the best keyboard app for Android. It enables you to construct high-quality writing. This app has a huge bundle of themes ,emojis, GIFs, stickers and much more.A sophisticated synthetic Intelligence operates this app which tells you the mistakes in your content and also corrects spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Ginger Keyboard has 1000+ exciting emojis, GIFs and sticker etc. Therefore, you can correctly express your feelings and emotions. There are more than 58 languages provided in this app.

Conclusion:

This list has been updated according to a recent data. Most of the apps in the above-mentioned list are mostly similar to each other. Though, they have some differences as well. These apps are only designed for Android devices. If you have any objection regarding my list. You can comment below.