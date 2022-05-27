Microsoft launches Affordable Xbox Gaming Streaming Stick ‘Keystone’

According to reports, Microsoft’s long-awaited xCloud streaming gadget is undergoing significant revisions. The dedicated streaming dongle was first unveiled in June 2021, but the firm claimed in a statement to sources that it has pivoted from the “current iteration” of the gadget, codenamed Keystone.

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming remains unshakable,” a Microsoft official told sources “Our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, whenever they want.” “We’ve been working on a game-streaming gadget, code name Keystone, that can be linked to any TV or monitor without the need for a console, as we stated last year.”

There’s no word on when the next Xbox will be available, but we believes that it’s been in development for a few years and that it’ll be a few more months before it’s officially announced.

Microsoft isn’t just working on a streaming device; it’s also developing an Xbox app for TVs. “I think you’re going to see it in the next 12 months,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told in November 2020, and while the company has missed that date, sources reported on May 6th that an Xbox game streaming app for Samsung smart TVs “should emerge within the next 12 months.” According to different publications, the streaming device ‘Keynote’ will be released within the next 12 months.