Keytaab and Health Services Academy Host Groundbreaking Digital Healthcare Seminar

Keytaab, a digital learning platform dedicated to making knowledge and skills accessible to all, in collaboration with Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad, hosted a transformative Digital Healthcare Seminar at Serena Hotel. The event attracted a diverse audience including doctors, healthcare professionals, trainers, policy makers, government officials, technology leaders, CEOs of pharma companies, medical faculty, and high-profile figures from the healthcare sector.

The seminar featured keynote addresses by distinguished speakers, including Chief Guest Lieutenant General (R) Nigar Johar Khan HI (M), TI (M), Guest of Honor Mr Shahzad Ali Khan, Dean & Vice Chancellor of HSA, and Key Note Speaker, Mr Zamurrad khan (Hila-i-Imtiaz) Founder & CEO Pakistan Sweet Home, Guest of Honor, Mr Saeed Ahmed Sheikh Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Honorable Mr Nasir Mehmood Elia, Director BIC Health Services Academy.

The speakers lauded Keytaab for its timely initiative to promote online learning, especially for healthcare professionals. They praised Keytaab’s vision to reshape Pakistan’s healthcare landscape through technology-based online courses.

Lt. General (R) Nigar Johar emphasized that digitization, particularly in training and career advancement, can address many healthcare challenges. Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan expressed gratitude to Keytaab for providing a seamless e-learning platform and announced the launch of a one-year diploma in digital health via Keytaab, aiming to train around 100,000 graduates in various digital healthcare aspects.

“This diploma program will be a game-changer for Pakistan’s healthcare sector,” said Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan. “It will not only enhance expertise in digital health but also equip graduates with the necessary technology tools and connections to make a significant impact.”

Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Khan, CEO of Keytaab, expressed his excitement about the seminar’s success, which brought together industry leaders to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices. “Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of digital health solutions and improve patient outcomes through the power of knowledge and skill,” he added.

The seminar also featured panel discussions and networking opportunities, covering topics such as telemedicine, healthcare analytics, digital therapeutics, online consultancy, and patient engagement.

