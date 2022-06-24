Khaby Lame becomes the Most Followed Account on TikTok

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-born 22-year old social media personality based in Italy. His TikTok account has become the most followed account with the follower count of 142.6 million.

Earlier Charli D’Amelio an American dancer had the title of most followers on TikTok with the count of 142.3 million followers. Charli D’Amelio had built a dancing dynasty since she started posting her content on the TikTok social media platform. Ms. Charli now has been unseated by the Mr. Khaby who is a comedian but does not say a word.

Mr. Khaby gained fame by making videos that simplified the overcomplicated “life hacks” on TikTok. In his video he would complete the task in the most simplest manner and that too in silence with a disappointed frown a universal stand-in for the audience’s exasperation.

Khaby’s recent content still does not have any dialogues or talking but they have become more elaborate. Now they include skits and collaborations with other creators.

Mr. Khaby in September 2021 has been honored to walk the runway of the Milan Fashion Week. Hugo Boss aka BOSS, the German luxury fashion house in January 2022 announced a to have signed a multi-year partnership with Khaby Lame.

The social media platforms have always been dominated by white creators ( Addison Rae and the D’Amelio’s on TikTok and Pewdiepie, MrBeast, David Dobrik, and the Paul Brothers on YouTube ). It is the first time that a black creator has come to the top spot and that too on the most downloaded app in the world i.e. TikTok.

