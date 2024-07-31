Khalil ur Rehman Qamar Breaks Silence on Viral Social Media Clip

You may have come across the term ‘honey trap’ and wondered what it actually means. Well, a recent incident involving a famous playwright and director Khalil ur Rehman Qamar portrays the best example of such a trap. An obscene video including Khalil and a woman went viral on social media recently. The video was released days after Khalil lodged an FIR against his alleged kidnapping by a group.

The video had been split into two parts. In the first part, Khalil could be seen smoking a cigarette near a woman in a private room. In the second part, he could be seen fully nude in the same room with the woman. After the video went viral, Khalil was criticized and trolled by netizens.

In response to the leaked video, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar while speaking to journalist Muneezay Moeen claimed that he was held at gunpoint and two individuals were recording his video with the girl. He mentioned that the girl was an active member of the gang and was part of the plan. Moreover, he stated that he was forced to remove his shirt and perform an intimate act with the girl. However, he said that he was in deep depression and told the suspects that it was not possible for him and that is when they left him and did not force him further.

Before this incident, police had allegedly arrested the mastermind involved in the Khalil ur Rehman Qamar case. The suspect identified as Hassan Shah was working with his accomplice Rafiq, and was apprehended in Peshawar.

Shah is charged with leading a 12-member gang, which also includes women, involved in the scheme. Qamar fell victim to this criminal gang, which reportedly demanded ransom for his release.

