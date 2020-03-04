Khalil ur Rehman Qamar & Marvi Sarmad Fight: Social Media Roars with Rage

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Mar 4, 2020
1 minute read
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar & Marvi Sarmad Fight: Social Media Roars with Rage

On Tuesday, in the late night show, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar & Marvi Sarmad fight made the Pakistani nation angry and highly disappointed. They both are public figures and it is their responsibility to take care of their every act. They are responsible for what they say and what they do? What’s the point of misconducting each other in a Live show while million of viewers are watching the show. Seriously, it is the responsibility of every public figure, if they really want to do something healthy for the society, should strictly follow the ethical practices.

It is not possible to run any campaign successfully if the leaders or public figures forget to behave sensibly. However, we came across so many tweets and comments of Pakistani people and celebrities that are floating on the internet, in which they have expressed their opinions on the Khalil ur Rehman Qamar & Marvi Sarmad fight.

Plus, it is also the responsibility of every electronic media channel to stop running these type of programs on their channel just to maintain the sonority.

Here is the video Clip:

Let us share some of them with our readers, some are in the favor of Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and some are against him. Same is the case with Marvi Sarmad, some people are against her while some are in her favor.

 

 

Share your opinions with us in the comment section and let us know what you guys are thinking about the ill-mannered behavior of both Public figures.

Zainab Saeed

