Recently launched ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app has recorded 31,000 downloads since its launch last week. The basic purpose of this app is to help people with public services at their doorsteps. This app will effectively and efficiently solve people’s complaints. PITB also revealed that 79% of complaints have been resolved in the last 5 days.

Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per App Recorded 31,000 Downloads Since its Launch

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announced on social media about the achievement.

At the launch event, CM Punjab said that this program will make public service delivery better. He also added that the goal of the government is to provide relief to people by launching such apps and taking great steps.

The process to register any complaint using this app is very easy. All you need to do is just download the app then open it and lodge any complaint such as drainage or cleanliness issues. This app will save the information at the back end and in this way all the issues would be catered

