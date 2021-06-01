Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per- Now Get Public Services at Doorstep

In continuity to bring initiatives linked with digital Pakistan’s vision, CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar has launched the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app. As the name suggests, the basic purpose of this app is to help people with public services at their doorsteps. This app will effectively and efficiently solve people’s complaints.

While telling about the new app, CM Punjab said that this program will make the public service delivery better. He also added that the goal of the government is to provide relief to people by launching such apps and taking great steps.

‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app launched by the CM Punjab

All people need to do is open the app and lodge any complaint such as drainage or cleanliness issues. This app will save the information at the back end and in this way all the issues would be catered. Due to this app, we can foresee clean cities throughout Punjab.