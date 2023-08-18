Khurrum Ashfaque appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan as Irfan Wahab Khan joins leadership Team in Telenor Asia

The Board of Directors of Telenor Pakistan has appointed Khurrum Ashfaque as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He will succeed Irfan Wahab Khan, who will take a new role as Senior Vice President (SVP) in Telenor Asia. Irfan will continue as Chair of the Board of Directors in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB). The appointment is effective from 15 September 2023.

Khurrum comes from the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Telenor Pakistan. He has been with the company for 17 years and has played a key role in repositioning Telenor Pakistan as a strong and efficient company geared for the future.

Jørgen A. Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia and Chair of the Board of Telenor Pakistan. said,

I am pleased to see Khurram stepping up and take the CEO role. His understanding of the company and the Pakistani telecom market is unmatched, and I am confident that he will continue the company’s momentum and bring perspectives that drive operational excellence, empower the organisation and deliver value to customers. I welcome Irfan to the Telenor Asia leadership team in Singapore and am pleased that Telenor will continue to gain from his vast leadership experience.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of CEO of Telenor Pakistan. Irfan leaves behind a legacy of innovation and growth, and I am committed to building upon that foundation. As we navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape, my focus will be on empowering our customers and driving digital transformation. Together with our dedicated team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional services and contribute to Pakistan’s digital future,” says Khurrum Ashfaque, appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan.

Commenting on the transition, Irfan Wahab Khan shared, “It has been an incredible journey leading Telenor Pakistan, one marked by dedication, innovation, and the unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. As I move on from this role, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude. Telenor Pakistan, its people, and the communities we serve will forever hold a special place in my heart. I wish Khurrum the best in his new role and am assured that under his leadership our teams will continue to empower the communities, drive positive change and impact lives. I am excited and looking forward to contribute to Telenor ’s broader regional ambitions with my experiences and insights.”

Irfan joined Telenor in 2004 as the first employee of Telenor Pakistan and has held different leadership roles across Telenor Group, both in Europe and Asia. For the last seven years, he has been CEO of Telenor Pakistan during which time he has been instrumental in ensuring business resilience and furthering the digitalisation agenda.

