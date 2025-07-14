Khushhali Bank joins SBP initiative for WMSMEs

Khushhali Microfinance Bank has signed the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code (WE Finance Code) initiated by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank, aligning with a vision of a more inclusive financial system ecosystem across the country for women entrepreneurs.

The code aims to set provide a yardstick for financial institutions nationwide to encourage women-friendly financial services in order to empower more women with safe and secure financial assistance.

Signed by Aameer Karachiwalla, President and CEO of KMBL, the code comes as a much-needed development in the country’s attempts to bridge the gender disparity gaps and facilitate women with accessible and simplified financial solutions, including loans programs, advisory services, investment opportunities, among others.

Commenting on the event, Aameer Karachiwalla, President and CEO of KMBL said,

“We firmly believe that a women-friendly financial network is the best way to drive the country towards economic prosperity. Across our rural and urban areas, we are eager to ensure our women clients are always well-served and are able to navigate their financial matters as fruitfully as possible.”

Khushhali Microfinance Bank offers a specialized category of banking services equipped for women customers in order to empower women to set up their own financial journeys with reliable support and benefits.

Also Read: Sindh Bank selects PTCL to enhance Bank’s Digital Connectivity Infrastructure