Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited environment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa successfully tested 5G technology in collaboration with PTCL Group and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), under the umbrella of Department of Science and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 5G trial conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis was organized at Durshal Incubation Center, Peshawar, where Atif Khan, Senior Minister IT, Science & Technology, Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The demonstrations included successful remote surgery concept, Cloud Gaming and an overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan. Once the infrastructure and systems are operational, surgeons will be able to perform surgeries remotely in the far-flung areas.

On the occasion, Atif Khan, Senior Minister IT, Science & Technology, Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Guest, said, “I am glad to participate today at this significant milestone event in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where we have successfully conducted trials for 5G technology, in collaboration with PTCL Group that will pave the way for supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan. This technology, once deployed, will enable provision of best medical and healthcare facilities to remote areas, provide international level education opportunities to the underserved areas, and have a significant overall impact on the socioeconomic landscape of the country. I congratulate all the stakeholders to make significant contribution in arranging this latest technology demonstration.”

On the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL, being the national carrier, is committed in fulfilling aspirations for digital transformation in the provinces and is proud to partner with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct successful 5G trials in a limited environment today. It will accelerate the process of digitalization and economic growth by connecting masses with the robust purpose-built technologies and create new opportunities. Being the backbone of connectivity in the country, we support the efforts of the government by providing innovative IT infrastructure and solutions that will surely turn the vision of a Digital Pakistan into a reality.”

This futuristic technology will enable innovation in diverse sectors including remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing, and many others. Furthermore, KPITB and PTCL signed an MoU for mutual collaboration and agreed to work together to promote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Digital Policy and realize the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.



