Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nominates KP IT Board as its CERT

In a recent development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province named the KP IT Board as its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). Back in April, the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoiTT) directed all provinces to set up their provincial CERTs. Apart from KP, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan have also set up specific departments to serve as their provincial Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

According to the sources, Sindh and Balochistan have designated their provincial science departments as their CERTs. On the other hand, Punjab chose the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) as its CERT.

MoiTT has confirmed that the provinces have confirmed their choices and that the Ministry has taken measures to set up a CERT council. Moreover, the source informed that the MoiTT has already received nominations from the IT industry, academia, and civil society for the CERT council.

As per the CERT Rules, 2023, the CERT council structure will comprise national, provincial, government, and sectoral CERTs. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has already notified the National CERT in March 2024.

Role of the CERT Council:

The CERT Council will be the apex body governing cybersecurity measures and will initiate the process of setting up important CERTs. It will be responsible for sending recommendations for the setting up of both sectoral and provincial CERTs. Consequently, the federal government, based on these recommendations, will formally notify the designated provincial CERTs.

The creation of the CERT council ensures a united effort to tackle the growing cybersecurity problems across the country.

