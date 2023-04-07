Kia EV9 2024 Is Tipped To Drive 300 Miles In Single Charge

Do you want to meet the Kia EV9 2024 which is one of the hottest EVs of the year? Of course! The highly anticipated EV9 will be the first mainstream three-row electric SUV with seating for six or seven passengers. Kia is expected to be leading mainstream brands on this new fully electric path.
Kia EV9 2024: The Hottest EV So Far
The point worth mentioning here is that this is the first mainstream three-row all-electric SUV, however, it’s not the first dedicated Kia EV. The 2023 Kia EV6 had a fantastic range, ultra-fast charging capacity, and a roomy interior. The EV9 is also following suit, as it will have a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. All those models equipped with the larger 99.8-kWh battery pack and smaller 19-inch wheels will have this figure. On the other hand, we expect other models with the smaller 76.1-kWh battery to travel around 260 miles on a single charge, which is also not bad either.
The 2024 Kia EV9 is going to be the first all-electric one to be built on U.S. soil. The automaker expects the first units to make their way to its West Point, Georgia factory starting in 2024. We hope to see full specs and Kia EV9 price once we get closer to the on-sale date.