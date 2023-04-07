Kia EV9 2024

Kia EV9 2024 Is Tipped To Drive 300 Miles In Single Charge

Devices, News / Leave a Comment

Do you want to meet the Kia EV9 2024 which is one of the hottest EVs of the year? Of course!  The highly anticipated EV9 will be the first mainstream three-row electric SUV with seating for six or seven passengers. Kia is expected to be leading mainstream brands on this new fully electric path.

Advertisements

Kia EV9 2024: The Hottest EV So Far

The point worth mentioning here is that this is the first mainstream three-row all-electric SUV, however, it’s not the first dedicated Kia EV. The 2023 Kia EV6 had a fantastic range, ultra-fast charging capacity, and a roomy interior. The EV9 is also following suit, as it will have a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. All those models equipped with the larger 99.8-kWh battery pack and smaller 19-inch wheels will have this figure. On the other hand, we expect other models with the smaller 76.1-kWh battery to travel around 260 miles on a single charge, which is also not bad either.

The company is going to offer the option of single or dual motors. Depending on the configuration, the range will differ for each model. The 2024 Kia EV9 will come with 20- and 21-inch wheels options. We expect the range configuration to be between 260 and 300 miles. The EV9 will boast ultra-quick charging technology. It will have a standard 800V electrical architecture. The three-row electric SUV is expected to charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 25 minutes using a 230-kWh Level 3 charger. 

The 2024 Kia EV9 is going to be the first all-electric one to be built on U.S. soil.  The automaker expects the first units to make their way to its West Point, Georgia factory starting in 2024. We hope to see full specs and Kia EV9 price once we get closer to the on-sale date.

Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Leak Hints At An Amazing New Feature (phoneworld.com.pk)

Must Read

About The Author

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
>
Scroll to Top