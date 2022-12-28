Kia Teases Its First Electric SUV EV9 Ahead of 2023 Debut

Advertisement

Kia is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV which will make its debut in 2023. Recently, the company teased the Kia EV9 giving us a closer look at it.

Kia EV9: The Company’s First Electric SUV

Let me tell you that the three-row electric SUV first made an appearance as a concept vehicle at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. However, now it is giving us a closer look at what we can expect as the launch seems imminent. No doubt, the electric SUV market is heating up. Kia is introducing its own “flagship” EV SUV, the EV9 as the demand for EVs like the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model is climbing.

The last year has been a hit for Kia as its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EV6 made its presence known in the EV market. After achieving record sales in November 2022, Kia is now looking forward to keep the momentum rolling by expanding its zero-emission offerings.

The EV9 will be Kia’s second dedicated electric vehicle using Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform. Let me tell you that it is the same one used for Hyundai’s award-winning IONIQ 5 and Kia’s EV6. Just like its parent company Hyundai, Kia has also embraced fully electric technology. The company has even infused EV-inspired design elements into its entire KONA lineup in order to wind down gas-powered car sales.

The EV9 will be a game changer for both Kia and the electric SUV market. The company also released additional details, including a 0 to 100km/h time of 5 seconds and a 540 km range (336 miles) on a full charge a few months back. The upcoming SUV is expected to play an integral role as Kia strives for 1.2 million EV sales annually by 2030. In August, EV9 was said to be entering the final stages of testing as it gears up for production in 2023.

The Kia EV9 concept boasts advanced features such as a panoramic sunroof, a pop-up steering wheel, and even a solar panel built into the hood. Kia’s electric SUV is tipped to officially debut in the first quarter of 2023. Let’s see what the company offers its first electric SUV. Stay tuned to know more about the details.