Kill your time at Home with PTCL Unlimited Internet Packages

PTCL Unlimited Internet Packages- Here’s What you Need to Know About it

The company has come up with a total of 11 internet packages out of which few are PTC CharG devices which we will be covering later on. All the packages are quite cost-effective when we analyze the unlimited internet facility and free smart TV provided along with them. Since PTCL is spread throughout Pakistan, most of the people will be able to avail any of these offers easily.

PTCL Unlimited Internet Packages:

These packages provide high-level experience with unlimited internet and free smart TV. Here are the details:

MBs Internet Charges (RS) 8MBs unlimited 2249 15 Mbps unlimited 2749 6 Mbps Unlimited 1799 25 Mbps Unlimited 3299 50 Mbps Unlimited 5099 1000 Mbps Unlimited 7599

All the above-mentioned packages will come with a free smart TV facility. It means PTCL has tried its level best to kill the boredom of people while sitting at home.

How to Subscribe these Offers:

To subscribe to any of these offers, click here or call at 1218.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer is not currently applicable for AJK and Karachi.

The offer is valid for both new and existing subscribers.

This Unlimited internet package is available with both prepaid & postpaid billing modes.

*Fair Usage Policy of 150 GB

