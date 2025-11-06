Kim Kardashian Blames ChatGPT for Failing Law Exams

Are you someone who uses ChatGPT for your homework or assignments? If yes, then you may need to take a look at Kim Kardashian as a an example of what happens when you put all your faith into an AI chatbot; it might just earn you an F instead of an A.

Kim Kardashian Misled By ChatGPT

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the reality star admitted that she used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to prepare for her law exams. However, the results were far from helpful. “It’s always wrong, and it’s made me fail tests,” Kardashian confessed to co-star Teyana Taylor.

Kardashian jokingly called ChatGPT her “frenemy,” saying she often gets frustrated when it feeds her incorrect answers. “I literally yell at it, like, ‘Why did you mislead me?’” she said.

Despite her struggles, Kardashian eventually passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (the Baby Bar) after failing it three times. She revealed that she used the AI chatbot for study guidance during her preparation, but it repeatedly gave her misleading information.

When Kardashian confronted ChatGPT about its mistakes, the chatbot reportedly replied with an oddly motivational response:

““This is teaching you to trust your instincts, you knew the answers all along.”

Using AI Responsibly And Effectively

Her experience serves as a valuable reminder that AI tools like ChatGPT should not be blindly trusted. While they can be powerful assistants for research and learning, they are still prone to errors and misinformation.

Students and professionals alike should always cross-check AI-generated content with reliable sources, textbooks, or verified data. Relying solely on AI can create overconfidence and lead to costly mistakes, whether in academics, business, or daily decision-making.