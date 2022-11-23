King of Smartphones, iQOO 11 5G is coming on December 2

vivo sister company iQOO, introducing a gaming lineup of smartphones has started teasing the launch of its new device in Malaysia. The company announced that the device will debut in Malaysia on December 2 having a number series: iQOO 11 5G at iQOO 11 5G Experience Day event. This event will begin at 6 PM local time and iQOO will feature iQOO 11 5G as Malaysia’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and it won’t be the first device to carry this powerful processor since that honor is going to launch X90 Pro+ which will launch in China today as well. This makes iQOO 11 5G the very first device to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 outside China.

iQOO has called this smartphone “king of gaming smartphones”. However, apart from this tag, the company has not mentioned any gaming features that iQOO 5G will carry. Previously, the company introduced the In-Display Monster Touch previously iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9T which means that the same will be present in this model as well.

Previously, the company had teased iQOO 11 5G on social media calling it the smartphone with the “Fastest refresh rate” and “powerful battery life“. While this is what the company has teased when it comes to leaks we know that the smartphone will feature a 6.78” 144Hz 1,440p screen and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging. It is also anticipated that vivo V2 chip will be included.

We do not know anything about the design right now but since the company has confirmed a premium partnership with BMW M Motorsport, so we can expect the special variant to have a white-colored back panel with red, black, and blue-colored stripes.

While this is what we know so far through teasers and leaks, there is almost one week in the launch of the device so we can expect iQOO Malaysia to unveil more details. Also, whether iQOO 11 5G will be launched at the event or will be accompanied by iQOO 11 Pro will be a surprise till the launch day. So let’s wait and watch.

