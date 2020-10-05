Kioxia and Sony Memory Chipmaker are waiting for US Approval to Supply Huawei

Japan’s tech giant Sony Corp and Kioxia Holdings Corp memory chipmaker requested for U.S. permission to continue supplying to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, reports revealed. According to sources, both the companies have already applied for US approval. For several other technology firms, such as the Intel Company, a license from the US authorities has recently been granted.

The U.S. imposed various restrictions on Huawei, raising concerns over national security. The latest order, released in August, restrict foreign semiconductor companies from selling chips to Huawei that are produced using American technology. Many companies are now seeking permission to keep selling parts to Huawei.

This is mainly due to the US-China tie-up that is at its worst in decades. The US government continues to take no opportunity with regard to the security of its country, whether it is the COVID-19 or other problems with cybercrime, including data leakage and other staff. In addition, the US administration has pressured policymakers around the globe to squeeze Huawei out. Because they claim Huawei would transfer all user information for espionage to the Chinese government.

Kioxia and Sony Memory Chipmaker are waiting for US Approval to Supply to Huawei

Huawei was one of the top brands that used image sensors for smartphones from Sony before any of these happenings. on the other hand, Kioxia Holding is the No. 2 manufacturer of flash memory chips worldwide and a supplier for Huawei mainly. They can not continue without US licenses because, according to reports, they face risk on their earnings.

A Sony spokeswoman confirmed that, while the company was in compliance with all the regulations, he wasn’t willing to comment on particular clients. They will also face a significant market loss. With only three months left to go till 2020, Kioxia has now unveiled a multibillion-dollar plan listing as the US-China conflict cloud the global chip market.

You may be also interested in HEC & Huawei Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2020’ Program