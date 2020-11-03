



The first benchmark results from the Chipset Snapdragon 875 are looking so promising. The latest information came in the form of a Master Lu score sheet published by the famous leaker Digital Chat Station. The mark sheet was run on an engineering device, not on a retail device.

Moreover, the results were posted on Weibo, and Snapdragon 875 scored 333,269 on the CPU test. On the other hand, Huawei Mate 40 Pro scored 275,862 points. Huawei Mate 40 Pro is offering Kirin 9000 and is also based on the 5nm process. The phone is having an octa-core CPU also.

Kirin 9000 offers faster graphics than the Snapdragon 875

Besides this, Qualcomm is keeping the 1+3+4 CPU core layout, and most importantly, the Prime core is still running the same as last year at 2.84 GHz. below the 3.09 GHz clock speed of the 865+ Chip.

As we all know, the Snapdragon 875 plus is already under development, and it seems that it will have a greater frequency, same as the Snapdragon 865 plus.

The benefit of Snapdragon does not expand to the GPU, where the Kirin chipset matched it. Furthermore, this is a war between the custom Adreno GPU made by Qualcomm and Mali-G78 MP24.

The total score of the Mater Lu benchmark goes in favor of the Snapdragon 875 chipset because of the more incredible CPU performance. However, the engineering phone from Qualcomm also offered 12 GB storage and fast RAM. Though, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro provided faster storage.

Always remember that every phone manufacturer might use different flash chips and RAM, so the memory speed shown on this bench will change when a real smartphone is tested.

Digital Chat Station has previously said that Xiaomi has discussed a timed exclusivity on the chipset Snapdragon 875 for China. It will be utilized to introduce the Mi 11 flagship. The reports also mentioned an overclocked 865, and it is being tested by Oppo mobile, which runs the prime core at 3.2 GHz.

Also Read: Oppo Phone to Power by Snapdragon 870 Chipset