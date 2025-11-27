Kirin 9030 vs 9030 Pro: All Key Differences Revealed

Huawei has introduced its Mate 80 series along with the Mate X7 foldable. These new phones also bring the latest Kirin 9030 chipset series. Huawei has released two versions of the chip. One is the standard Kirin 9030. The other is the more powerful Kirin 9030 Pro. However, some reports have revealed the key differences between Kirin 9030 and 9030 Pro.

Most Mate 80 models use these chips. The vanilla Kirin 9030 powers some variants of the Mate 80 Pro. The Kirin 9030 Pro is reserved for the top-end models. These include the Mate 80 Pro (16/512GB), Mate 80 Pro Max, Mate 80 RS Ultimate, and the Mate X7 foldable.

Huawei did not share full specifications at the launch event. However, screenshots shared by users on Weibo have revealed the key hardware differences. These screenshots give us an early look at what sets the Kirin 9030 and 9030 Pro apart.

Kirin 9030 vs 9030 Pro: All Key Differences Explained

The Kirin 9030 Pro comes with a 9-core CPU. It also supports 14 threads. This means the chip can handle more tasks at the same time. The CPU layout includes prime, performance, and efficiency cores. The prime cores run at 2.75GHz. The performance cores operate at 2.27GHz. The efficiency cores work at 1.72GHz. These speeds match the standard Kirin 9030, but the Pro version simply has one extra performance core.

The Kirin 9030 uses an 8-core CPU with 12 threads. It has the same clock speeds as the Pro version. Both chips also use ARMv8 CPU cores. The GPU is the same as well. Huawei has equipped both versions with the Maleoon 935 GPU, which is its latest in-house graphics processor. The only difference on the CPU side is that the standard Kirin 9030 lacks one performance core compared to the Pro.

This extra core may seem small, but it can improve multitasking and heavy workloads. It can also help in gaming and demanding apps where more CPU threads make a difference.

Rumors suggest that both chips are built on SMIC’s N+3 node, which is a 6nm manufacturing process. This is the same process used for the Kirin 9100 inside the Mate 70 series. While not as advanced as the latest 3nm or 4nm nodes, it still delivers stable performance and better efficiency compared to older Kirin models.

Huawei has made big progress in bringing more powerful chips without relying on foreign suppliers. The Kirin 9030 lineup shows that the company is still improving its hardware despite restrictions.

We still do not have complete details about the Kirin 9030 series. Huawei is expected to share more official information in the coming days. For now, the main difference is clear. The Kirin 9030 Pro offers one extra performance core and more threads. This gives it a slight edge in power and speed.

As the Mate 80 series begins shipping, real-world tests will show how much better the Pro version performs. Users are already excited to see how these chips compare to rivals from Qualcomm and MediaTek.