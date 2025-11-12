KP to Introduce AI Courses in Schools, Chief Minister Afridi Pushes for Digital Education Revolution

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Sohail Afridi, announced a landmark initiative to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses in public sector schools across the province, starting from grade six.

Speaking at a meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, Afridi emphasized that AI has become a cornerstone of modern economies, healthcare, governance, and education. He highlighted the need for early AI education to prepare students for future challenges with confidence and global competitiveness.

Artificial intelligence learning will foster creativity and equip students with skills that are competitive on a global scale.

Government Steps to Strengthen Education

The Chief Minister directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to take immediate action, ensuring the provision of necessary resources on an emergency basis to implement the AI curriculum. He also called for new teaching positions to address staff shortages in the merged districts.

Digitization and Transparency Measures

The Chief Minister unveiled several reforms aimed at modernizing the education sector:

Digitization of teacher management, including postings, transfers, leave encashment, and promotions.

Integration of student scholarship disbursements into a digital system for greater transparency.

Official printing of textbooks only through government presses, with inquiries into tender processes for stationery and printing.

Streamlining the management of the Girls Guide Fund and Scouts Fund with comprehensive data collection and oversight mechanisms.

Why Introducing AI Education Is a Positive Step

Introducing AI education in schools is a strategic move with far-reaching benefits. Early exposure to AI equips students with skills essential for emerging fields like robotics, data analysis, machine learning, and automation. It fosters creativity and problem-solving, allowing students to experiment with coding, AI-driven projects, and practical applications to solve real-world challenges.

By integrating AI education, students will gain globally competitive skills, enhancing employability in national and international job markets. Moreover, AI literacy strengthens digital competencies, reduces the technological divide, and promotes equitable access to modern education tools. Experts believe that early AI education can transform the education landscape, creating a tech-savvy, future-ready generation capable of contributing to smarter governance, healthcare, and innovation across KP.

By familiarizing children and youth with AI technologies, KP aims to create a future-ready workforce and position the province as a regional leader in digital education initiatives. Afridi’s vision reflects a broader push to modernize public education by combining accountability, digitization, and curriculum innovation, ensuring that students are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century with confidence and competence.

ALSO READ: PAFLA, Innovista Launch AI & Cybersecurity Courses in Balochistan