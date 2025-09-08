KP Approves Ehsaas e-Pension Reform; Digital Dashboard Mandatory from January 2026

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the launch of the Ehsaas e-Pension initiative, directing departments to move pension processing from paper-based files to a fully digital, citizen-centric system, according to a letter issued by the Chief Minister Secretariat on 2 September 2025.

The directive outlines the establishment of an Ehsaas Pension Dashboard (EPD) designed to ensure pension benefits are processed within defined timelines and to eliminate the need for physical file submissions. The Concept Note and Implementation Roadmap accompanying the letter set a key milestone: mandatory use of the EPD for all new pension cases with effect from 1 January 2026.

To initiate implementation, the secretariat has requested that ministries nominate a senior focal person and establish a cross-departmental steering committee, comprising representatives from Finance, Establishment, the Accountant General’s Office, KPITB, and other relevant departments. The Finance Department has been instructed to start documenting current practices, re-engineer processes, and design the dashboard as per the approved roadmap, with progress to be reported fortnightly through the CM’s Decision Management System.

Officials said the reform is intended to speed up payouts, improve transparency, and protect the dignity of retiring public servants. They added that the digital model could allow future integration with existing citizen services, for example, enabling faster identity and eligibility checks via 8171 check online CNIC and linking with BISP online registration systems to streamline beneficiary verification.

Policy analysts welcomed the move but cautioned that a successful rollout will require robust data migration, cybersecurity measures, and extensive staff training to avoid disruption to pension disbursements. The Chief Minister has reportedly directed that the initiative be treated as a priority to ensure timely execution.