KP Launches Digital Driving License System, Here Is How to Apply From Home

The KP digital driving license system is now officially live, and if you are a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, you no longer need to take a day off work, stand in a queue, or navigate a government office to get your driving licence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi inaugurated the digital license management system under the provincial transport department in Peshawar. The system has already proven its scale during the pilot phase, issuing 19,966 learner licences and 2,212 permanent driving licenses, generating Rs 50 million in provincial revenue, before the formal launch.

The entire process, from application to issuance, is now completed digitally through the Dastak mobile app and web portal. Here is exactly how it works.

What You Will Need Before You Start

Before beginning your application, make sure you have the following ready:

Requirement Detail Valid CNIC Required for identity verification Smartphone or computer For Dastak app or web portal access Clear face photo For AI-based facial recognition Medical fitness Online medical certificate, completed through the system Cashless payment method Jazz Cash, Easypaisa, debit/credit card, or other supported platforms Age eligibility Standard KP driving licence age requirements apply

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for a Learner Licence

Step 1: Download the Dastak App or Visit the Web Portal

Download the Dastak app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternatively, access the web portal through your browser. The Dastak platform is KP’s centralised digital service delivery system and hosts the driving licence application alongside other provincial services.

Step 2: Create or Log Into Your Account

Register using your CNIC number and mobile number if you are a new user. Existing Dastak users can log in directly. Your CNIC is the primary identifier throughout the process.

Step 3: Complete AI-Based Facial Recognition

The system uses AI-powered facial recognition to verify your identity against your CNIC data. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the facial scan. Ensure you are in good lighting and facing the camera directly for accurate recognition.

Step 4: Obtain Your Online Medical Certificate

One of the most significant changes in the new system is the online issuance of medical certificates. Rather than visiting a doctor’s clinic and obtaining a physical certificate, the medical fitness process is handled digitally within the system. Follow the prompts to complete your medical declaration and obtain your digital certificate.

Step 5: Schedule Your Learner Test Appointment

Use the pre-scheduled appointment feature within the app to book your learner licence test. Appointments are available at designated test centres. Choose a date and time that suits you, the system shows available slots in real time.

Step 6: Pay Your Fee Cashlessly

The system supports multiple cashless payment platforms, including Jazz Cash, Easypaisa, and debit or credit cards. Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction within the app. No cash handling or bank visits required.

Step 7: Complete the Learner Licence Period

Once your learner licence is issued, the mandatory 45-day learner period begins. The system strictly enforces compliance with this requirement; you cannot apply for a permanent license until the full 45 days have elapsed. Your learner license status is tracked digitally throughout this period.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for a Permanent Licence

After completing the 45-day learner period, you can apply for your permanent driving license within the same system.

Step 1: Return to the Dastak App

Log back into your Dastak account after your 45-day learner period is complete. The system will automatically flag your eligibility to proceed to the permanent licence stage.

Step 2: Schedule Your Driving Test

Book a pre-scheduled appointment for your driving test through the app. Test centres and available slots will be displayed for you to choose from.

Step 3: Complete the Driving Test

Attend your scheduled driving test at the designated centre. Results are recorded digitally and updated in the centralised database immediately.

Step 4: Receive Your Digital Licence

Upon passing, your e-driving license is issued digitally and linked to the centralised database. Your license includes a QR code that can be scanned for instant verification by traffic authorities, employers, or any other party requiring proof of licence.

How Verification Works

The new system includes QR code verification on all issued licenses. Anyone who needs to verify your license, such as a traffic officer, an employer, or a car rental company, can scan the QR code to instantly access your license details from the centralised database.

This eliminates the possibility of forged or duplicate licenses and makes roadside verification significantly faster and more reliable for law enforcement.

Complete Feature Overview

Feature Detail Application platform Dastak app and web portal Identity verification AI-based facial recognition Medical certificate Online issuance, no clinic visit required Payment Cashless, Jazz Cash, Easypaisa, cards Test scheduling Pre-scheduled appointments Learner period enforcement Strict 45-day digital compliance tracking Licence format E-driving licence with QR code Database Centralised, real-time record availability Verification QR code scan, instant digital verification

Why This Matters

The traditional driving license process in Pakistan, and KP specifically, has historically involved multiple office visits, cash payments, and significant waiting times. Corruption and license fraud have been persistent concerns, with the absence of a centralised database making verification difficult and forgery relatively straightforward.

The new digital system addresses each of those problems directly. AI facial recognition prevents identity fraud. Cashless payments eliminate cash handling opportunities. The centralized database makes every license instantly verifiable. Pre-scheduled appointments eliminate queues. And online medical certificates remove one of the most commonly cited friction points in the process.

The pilot results, nearly 22,000 licences issued and Rs50 million in revenue generated, demonstrate that the system is already functioning at scale. The formal launch now extends that access to all KP residents.