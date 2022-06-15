Budget Speeches – KPK FM Taimur Jhagra makes powerful impact through Social Media

Social Media & good speech when combined together can inspire and make a serious impact on the masses. A good budget speech includes a charming way of representing and highlighting those aspects of the annual budget which amuse the audience. These characteristics were recently evident in the prolific budget speech of Taimur Jhagra, the young finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If we compare his speech with speeches of other provincial finance ministers, he certainly does not win hands down but has raised the bar for the future.

Prolific Exhibition of Speaking Skills by the KPK Finance Minister:

In mere 8 minutes, the finance minister of KPK stunned the audience with his charismatic way of presenting the budget through social media, in a manner never done before. Mr. Jhagra began his highlighting budget with a focus on the things of public interest, which includes a raise in salaries, an increase in the health budget, and other incentives. So from the very start of his message, the general public got interested and most of them really liked it. This certainly was a diversion from the long boring speeches that finished in just 8 minutes of what people should know.

Remarkable Social Media Management & Graphical Representation:

In addition to that, the graphical representation of his speech was pretty attractive and simple. The audience could see a ticker at the bottom of their screens related to what the minister was explaining, which made it more appealing and clear. In the next part, he and his team did exceptionally well in social media management. The KP government has an impressive digital team that runs its social media channels. The video was boosted on a number of platforms to attract more audience and the strategy proved to be quite useful. It is evident by the traffic it garnered on different platforms.

As one can clearly see in the image, the video managed to attain over 1.2 million views in just a couple of days which is quite impressive. In addition to that, the video was shared 27 thousand times and there were 3.4k comments on the post which were mostly positive.

Lessons for other Politicians:

The KP finance minister has set great precedence by explaining the whole budget in just around 8 minutes. It was so impactful yet simple. In contrast, the speeches of the Federal Finance Minister and CM Sindh were not only boring but failed to attract any audience. Therefore, they were criticized by the different segments of society, particularly the speech of Miftah Ismail was criticized for being ambiguous and lacking clarity on many fronts. A number of experts claim that it was just to satisfy IMF and nothing else. The KPK budget also had flaws including a low education budget, low infrastructural development budget, etc, but it was presented in such a way that most people even didn’t notice it.

That’s the power of a good speech using today’s social media apparatus that probably should be emulated if anyone has to make an impact whatever the difficult task at hand.

