The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a commendable initiative to provide free solar panels to 100,000 underprivileged households in the province. This effort is part of a broader push to promote renewable energy and reduce electricity costs for residents.

Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, shared this development during an interview with an international media outlet. He explained that the provincial government would offer a comprehensive two-kilowatt solar power setup. This package will include solar panels, batteries, DC fans, and inverters, all free of charge for the selected households.

KP Government Announces to Provide Free Solar Panels to 100,000 Households

Aslam emphasized the project’s significant impact, noting that it aims to benefit 100,000 households across KP. He also pointed out the cost efficiency of this initiative. Currently, KP boasts over 90 power plants generating electricity at a cost of Rs 6 to Rs 7 per unit, which is substantially lower than the Rs 27 per unit charged by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). This stark difference highlights the potential savings for residents and the economic benefits of investing in renewable energy sources.

This solar panel initiative in KP is part of a larger trend seen across other provinces in Pakistan. Both Punjab and Sindh have recently announced similar projects to encourage solar energy adoption and support their residents with affordable energy solutions.

On May 29, the Sindh government, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, unveiled a plan to provide affordable solar energy to over 200,000 households. This project, in collaboration with the World Bank, aims to supply each household with a complete solar system at a highly subsidized rate of Rs 7,000. The package will include solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries, sufficient to power one fan and three LED bulbs. This initiative underscores Sindh’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy and improving living conditions for its people.

Similarly, in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved a plan to distribute 1-kilowatt solar systems to 50,000 families. This decision emerged from a meeting focused on reviewing energy projects in the province. The solar systems, targeted at protected power consumers who use less than 100 electricity units per month, will include two solar panels, batteries, an inverter, and necessary wiring. This initiative is designed to alleviate the energy burden on low-income families and foster the use of clean energy.

These initiatives across KP, Sindh, and Punjab reflect a growing recognition of the importance of renewable energy in addressing energy needs and economic challenges. By providing free or affordable solar power systems, these governments are not only reducing electricity costs for their residents but also contributing to environmental sustainability.

