KP government launches Noon Academy- an online app for exam preparation

In an effort to digitize the education, KP government has come up with another initiative, which is an online app for exam preparation. This announcement has just come after NCOC confirmed matric and intermediate examinations. KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai announced this initiative while emphasizing education. He revealed that a company named Noon will be helping students with exam preparations through Noon Academy App.

“the company will provide exam preparation stuff from a limited course outline”

Noon Academy- An online app for exam preparation

The course will be made available online for students for exam preparations. On May 24th, the Federal government had announced that students will not be promoted to the next grade without examinations. Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” Shafqat Mahmood said while briefing the media. Meanwhile, the exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only”

,بین الصوبائی وزرائے تعلیم کے اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے کہ نویں دسویں گیارہویں اور بارہویں کے امتحانات دس جولائی کے بعد شروع ہوں گے ۔ اس ضمن میں دسویں اور بارہویں کے امتحانات پہلے منعقد ہوں گے ۔ وفاقی وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood کی پریس کانفرنس pic.twitter.com/RbB9ZjrUsf — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) June 2, 2021

Keeping in view this, online exam preparation would be quite helpful for students. While the government along with educational institutions have done their best to educate students through online learning programs but this exam preparation would further enhance their skills and educational capacity.

