Pakistan is surely a homeland to a wide range of talented. It just needs to be polished by guidance. As last year a local citizen (former Airforce employee) accompanied by his brother from Peshawar astonished everyone by building an ultralight helicopter in their back yard Now, the provincial government has given them a project for building aircraft. These ultralight aircraft would be utilized for several purposes such as tourism and rescue, etc

KP Government Seeks Help from Local Helicopter Manufacturer in Aircraft Production

The former Airforce employee Sajjad lives in the Landi Arbab area of Peshawar. He became famous after his video went viral on social media. In the video, he was manufacturing a helicopter from scavenged spare parts. Hence, the provincial government of KPK has appointed him as a research and development coordinator for regional aircraft and helicopter manufacturing.

The Advisor to Chief Minister Zia Bangash has recently tweeted that,

Researchers, engineers, and scientists of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would be facilitated in creating indigenous solutions.

Zia informed that the 60 years old Sajjad has been operating in the field for almost forty years. He had manufactured and crafted lightweight aircraft and helicopters with the assistance from nephew and brother. In addition to that, Sajjad not just only built the helicopters, but he had also proven their viability through test flights.

The Advisor further said that the provincial government is aiming to facilitate Sajjad with every possible support for the establishment of the research workshop along with assistance in coordination with international and domestic firms.

