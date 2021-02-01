KP Govt advises to promote video game industry

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s advisor on science and technology and information technology, Ziaullah Bangash, said that KP govt has been taking steps to reap the video gaming industry’s real financial benefits.

“The provincial government had initiated projects to boost the economy through technology in the IT sector. There was no lack of talent in the province and we will give young people the best opportunity to make money out of this productive initiative”, he said.

Gaming industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The advisor to CM added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this department has been taking practical initiatives to promote the gaming industry.

Ziaullah Bangash said that KP Govt will soon host a virtual gaming tournament in which young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all over Pakistan will be able to participate.

He stated that the Information Technology Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPITB) was contemplating allocating a gaming industry a designated budget that would help prepare children for the gaming industry.

The IT department has also welcomed businesses related to the gaming industry from other cities in Pakistan to create their gaming set-up.