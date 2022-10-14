KP Govt Launches 13 New Programmes Under ‘KP Science Agenda’

“This landmark initiative will help transform the tech landscape of Pakistan”. “This is the first time we are bringing a comprehensive, end-to-end roadmap for science and technology programmes.”

The project aims to prepare students for future jobs that are driven by digital transformation and emerging technologies. Dr. Faisal Khan further stated:

KP Science Agenda: Focuses on three future industries

The main goal of the project is its sharp focus on three areas:

advanced materials

biomedicine

space sciences

The above three industries have the potential to reach trillion-dollar valuations in the next few years according to Dr. Faisal Khan, who has a Ph.D. in Systems Biology from the University of Oxford. He further said that these three fields will be the focus of the three-year pilot programme to help “develop a critical mass of talent and infrastructure in the province. Atif Khan, the provincial minister, overseeing in-charge of IT as well as food youth affairs stated that: